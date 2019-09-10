Government forced to publish no deal Brexit report and early election rejected - how Peterborough’s MPs voted

Have your say

Parliament has voted to force the Government’s top advisers to publish messages about the controversial suspension of Parliament.

The move was backed a majority of nine, with 311 votes for and 302 votes against.

Lisa Forbes and Shailesh Vara

MPs kicked out of the Conservative Party by Boris Johnson last week joined opposition parties in backing the move, known as a ‘humble address’, which means the Queen will order the release of the material by Wednesday.

The motivation for MPs demanding the information is to reveal how the Prime Minister came to decide on the five week prorogation period.

Among Mr Johnson’s top advisers who could have to reveal messages are Dominic Cummings, former head of Vote Leave, Lee Cain, director of communications, and Nikki da Costa, director of legislative affairs.

The motion detailed that email, text and WhatsApp messages, alongside interactions on Facebook and apps like Telegram and Signal, would be included in the order. Messages exchanged from “private email accounts both encrypted and unencrypted” are affected, too.

Labour’s MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes voted for the motion, as did independent MP for Grantham and Stamford Nick Boles.

Conservatives Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire and Brexit Secretary, John Hayes, MP for South Holland and The Deepings, Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon, and Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby, voted against the motion.

The Commons also last night failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to trigger a snap election as Labour MPs again largely abstained.

The motion was accepted by 293 votes to 46.

Local Conservative MPs all voted for the motion, while Ms Forbes and Mr Boles abstained.

RELATED: MPs reject holding a General Election - how Peterborough’s MPs voted

Peterborough MPs split as Commons votes to block no deal Brexit

Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes praises jailed predecessor Fiona Onasanya in maiden Commons speech