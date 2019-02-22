Good news for Fenland residents as council tax is frozen

Have your say

Fenland residents have been handed a boost by the news that the council tax precept for the district council will not increase from April.

Councillors yesterday (Thursday, February 21) had a choice of freezing council tax or increasing it by 1.9 per cent. They voted to freeze it.

The timely news follows the recent decision of Cambridgeshire County Council to increase council tax by five per cent, of which two per cent is ringfenced for adult social care.

Police and fire precepts are also due to rise.