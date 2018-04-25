Go ahead for new homes, restaurant, pub and café in Hampton despite parking concerns

A new large development in Hampton with a restaurant, pub and café has received planning permission despite concerns over a lack of parking.

The plans for Eagle Way in Hampton Hargate, near Serpentine Lake, will also see 75 apartments and new retail units built.

The development had been approved by Peterborough City Council planning officers last July for 62 apartments. However, applicants O & H Properties Ltd and Hampton Lakeview Ltd returned with a new application to increase that number by 13, with the vast majority of the apartments now being one bed instead of two.

The new application was approved unanimously on Tuesday by members of the council’s planning committee.Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Diane Dearden from Hampton Parish Council raised concerns about the lack of parking spaces and warned that “the potential impact” of two nearby schemes where planning permission has been received had not been taken into account.

John Dadge, agent for the plans, said the number of car parking spaces for the development had been increased and that concerns over the privacy of residents at the nearby St Edmunds Court care home had been considered, leading to a reduction in the number of balconies and the removal of a proposed roof garden.

The council’s development management manager Lee Collins admitted there are parking problems in Hampton which are a “legacy from 15 years ago” but said the number of spaces provided in the new development did meet the council’s parking standards.

It was accepted by the council that parking at commercial sites on the development will be provided by on-street spaces.

The 75 apartments will form part of two blocks of five stories when completed. The council received 16 objections to the planning application.