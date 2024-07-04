General Election 2024: Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire count in pictures

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Jul 2024, 00:14 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 00:37 BST
Dozens of counting staff sorting, verifying and counting the thousands of votes

Tension has been rising at the Kingsgate Conference Centre as counting in the General Election is underway.

Dozens of counting staff have been sorting, verifying and counting the votes from the Peterborough and the North West Cambridgeshire constituencies.

Results are expected at around 2am this morning.

These are the best of the pictures so far from what promises to be a dramatic night in Peterborough

There were long queues at Hampton to vote this evening

1. General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

There were long queues at Hampton to vote this evening

Counting begins

2. General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

Counting begins

The first box arrives and is checked in

3. General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

The first box arrives and is checked in

The first ballot box arrives

4. General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

The first ballot box arrives

