General Election 2024: Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire count in pictures

Tension has been rising at the Kingsgate Conference Centre as counting in the General Election is underway.

Dozens of counting staff have been sorting, verifying and counting the votes from the Peterborough and the North West Cambridgeshire constituencies.

Results are expected at around 2am this morning.

These are the best of the pictures so far from what promises to be a dramatic night in Peterborough

1 . General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. There were long queues at Hampton to vote this eveningPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. Counting beginsPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. The first box arrives and is checked inPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. The first ballot box arrivesPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales