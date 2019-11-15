GENERAL ELECTION: Posh fan contesting Peterborough seat as an independent hopes to cause an upset

An accountant from Peterborough is standing as an independent at the General Election.

Luke Ferguson was so fed up with the performance of the country’s MPs that he decided he could do a better job himself so has now submitted his nomination forms - following some convincing from his friends.

Luke Ferguson

The 36-year-old said: “It started with an idea on Facebook where I wrote ‘if I get 500 likes for this post I will stand to be MP for Peterborough’. I never really believed I would hit the target, but as the likes started coming in I thought ‘this is what people want’.

“I’m totally committed to this and have been working really hard, putting together my own website and social media channels. My website www.votelukemp.co.uk will feature my values.”

Luke was born in Welland and lived in the city his whole life. Currently he lives next to the Peterborough United ground where the huge Posh fan helps operate the turnstiles on match day - on top of his current job as a self-employed labourer- having given up accountancy to travel around Europe in a motorhome.

The former pupil at Eastholm and Newark Hill schools, who is vice chair of the Netherton United ladies and girls section, has never campaigned for a party before.

He said: “I love this city and want the best for people in it. Maybe people want something different as well? This is something fresh for people to look at. I won’t promise anything I can’t deliver and will focus on promoting the city to help it grow and develop.”