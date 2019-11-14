GENERAL ELECTION: North East Cambridgeshire candidates announced

Have your say

The candidates for the North East Cambridgeshire constituency at the General Election have been announced.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is defending the seat, and he has once again been chosen by the Conservatives as their candidate.

Ballot box

The Liberal Democrats have chosen Rupert Moss-Eccardt, a security consultant who lives in Queen Adelaide.

Mr Moss-Eccardt is a former county councillor who stood twice to be Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner.

He has also served on the Cambridgeshire Fire Authority.

Labour have put up Diane Boyd as their candidate, while the Green Party has selected Ruth Johnson.

Steve Barclay