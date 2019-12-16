GENERAL ELECTION: No allegations of electoral fraud, ex-Peterborough MP not entitled to payment, Greens pleased with performance

There were no allegations of electoral fraud in Peterborough during the recent General Election, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed.

During the city’s by-election in June there were five allegations which police investigated, but officers said no offences were committed.

Lisa Forbes and Paul Bristow at the election count EMN-191213-095245009

Despite this, claims of postal vote fraud have remained, although at this election no allegations were reported to police.

RELATED Conservatives win back Peterborough as Paul Bristow takes seat

Conservative Shailesh Vara retains North West Cambridgeshire seat at General Election

Final electoral fraud investigation into Peterborough by-election ends as police find no offences committed

Nicola Day (Green Party)

Last Thursday’s result saw incumbent MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes defeated by Conservative Paul Bristow.

The Labour politician had been in the role for six months, and the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that she is not entitled to any financial payment as a result of losing her seat.

An IPSA spokesman said: “Lisa Forbes would not receive a Loss of Office Payment as you need to have been an MP for two years to qualify.”

Meanwhile, the Green Party believes it has made progress in Peterborough despite not holding onto their deposit in either of the city’s two seats after missing out on receiving five per cent of the vote.

Joseph Wells came fifth in Peterborough with 1.5 per cent of the vote, while Nicola Day came last (fourth) in North West Cambridgeshire, but with more than double the number of votes the party received at the 2017 General Election.

Reflecting on the results, Cllr Julie Howell, leader of the party’s group on Peterborough City Council, said: “The Peterborough contest was expected to be a closely-fought two-horse race between Conservative and Labour, as was the case in many constituencies around the country. As a result, the Green vote was squeezed. Our percentage of the vote decreased, although we maintain fifth position (albeit in a smaller line-up of candidates that in the by-election earlier this year).

“The result in North West Cambridgeshire was terrific from our perspective. Nicola Day managed to more than double the Green vote and brought the Green Party closer than we have ever been before to retaining our deposit here (just 0.3 per cent shy of the golden five per cent required).

“In this General Election 31 Green candidates retained their deposits. While Nicola narrowly missed out this time, we are hopeful for future success. Nicola works hard as a city councillor in Orton Waterville ward and we feel this had a bearing on the uplift in Green votes in NW Cambs this time.

“While the Conservatives continue to dominate NW Cambs, the Green vote is on the rise.”