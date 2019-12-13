GENERAL ELECTION: Landslide win for Conservatives near Peterborough

The Conservatives won both Peterborough seats at the General Election, and it was a similar story in the neighbouring constituencies.

The Tories held majorities in all of the nearby seats, and they were able to defend them comfortably with the party enjoying a great night across the country.

The election count in Peterborough

In Grantham and Stamford, which had been held by former Conservative minister Nick Boles who left the party before deciding not to contest the seat this time around, Gareth Davies won for the Tories with 36,794 votes, a huge 65.7 per cent of the vote share.

Jonathan Djanogly held Huntingdon with 32,386 votes (54.8 per cent) while John Hayes was re-elected as South Holland and the Deepings MP with 37,338 votes (75.9 per cent).

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay also had few alarms, racking up 38,423 votes (72.5 per cent), while Tom Pursglove in Corby won 33,410 votes (55.2 per cent).

Meanwhile in South Cambridgeshire, Tory candidate Anthony Browne claimed victory by fewer than 3,000 votes after Liberal Democrat Ian Sollom increased the party’s vote share by more than 23 percentage points.

In South East Cambridgeshire Lucy Frazer won with 50 per cent of the vote.

The only good news for Labour came in Cambridge where incumbent Daniel Zeichner retained his seat with 48.0 per cent of the vote, although this was 3.9 percentage points down on 2017.