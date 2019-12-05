GENERAL ELECTION: Dad of Boris Johnson chipper as he joins Conservatives campaigning in Peterborough

The father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined Conservatives campaigning to win the Peterborough seat at the General Election earlier today (Thursday).

Former MEP and I’m a Celebrity contestant Stanley Johnson joined Tory candidate Paul Bristow in Dogsthorpe as they spoke to residents on the doorsteps. And after a busy morning they stopped off at Parrotts Fish And Chips in the city centre where Mr Johnson spoke to customers and staff about his jungle exploits and his son’s campaign ahead of polling day on December 12, while also getting the chance to go behind the counter. Mr Johnson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be here. Paul will make a fantastic MP for Peterborough. It’s great to support such a hard-working candidate.” The other candidates standing in Peterborough are: Lisa Forbes (Labour), Mike Greene (Brexit Party), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats - To Stop Brexit)), Joseph Wells (Green Party), Tom Rogers (Christian Peoples Alliance), The Very Raving Mr P (Monster Raving Loony Party) and Luke Ferguson (independent).

