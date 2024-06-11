Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two MPs will be elected with parts of the city of Peterborough in their constituencies.

Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday (May 22), the country will go to the polls in the General Election on July 4.

Therefore the seats in Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire, held by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara respectively will be up for grabs.

Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.

Peterborough will go to the polls on July 4.

Both current MPs intend to fight to retain their seats.

The confirmed list of candidates so far is listed below as well as links to campaign websites or social media feeds for each candidate.

Peterborough

Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford

Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers

Workers Party of Britain- Amjad Hussain

North West Cambridgeshire

Liberal Democrats- Bridget Smith

Important dates

Deadline to register to vote- June 18

Deadline for postal votes- June 19

Deadline for proxy vote applications- June 26

Deadline for Voter Authority Certificates (Voter ID if you have no other acceptable forms)- June 26