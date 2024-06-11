General Election 2024: All of the MP candidates for the two constituencies that cover Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday (May 22), the country will go to the polls in the General Election on July 4.
Therefore the seats in Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire, held by Conservatives Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara respectively will be up for grabs.
Villages such as Eye, Thorney and Newborough, along with area of the city north of the River Nene are included in the Peterborough constituency, whereas areas south of the river in the city centre such as Stanground, Hampton, Orton, Yaxley, as well as Castor, Sawtry, Ramsey and Warboys belong to North West Cambridgeshire.
Both current MPs intend to fight to retain their seats.
The confirmed list of candidates so far is listed below as well as links to campaign websites or social media feeds for each candidate.
Peterborough
Conservatives- Paul Bristow
Labour- Andrew Pakes
Liberal Democrats- Nick Sandford
Green- Nicola Day
Reform- Sue Morris
Independent- Zahid Ejaz Khan
Christian Peoples Alliance- Dr Tom Rogers
Workers Party of Britain- Amjad Hussain
North West Cambridgeshire
Conservatives- Shailesh Vara
Labour- Sam Carling
Liberal Democrats- Bridget Smith
Green- Elliot Tong
Reform- Karan Maheshwari
Important dates
Deadline to register to vote- June 18
Deadline for postal votes- June 19
Deadline for proxy vote applications- June 26
Deadline for Voter Authority Certificates (Voter ID if you have no other acceptable forms)- June 26
All of the information and help with registering to vote is available on the council website.