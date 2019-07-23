‘Free Palestine’ demonstration in Peterborough which goes viral on Twitter is five years old

A ‘Free Palestine’ demonstration in Peterborough city centre went viral on Twitter this morning (Tuesday).

The video, which has been viewed nearly 124,000 times from just one account (@TheAngryApe1), showed pro-Gaza demonstrators shouting “scum” at a man wearing an ‘Israel Defence Forces’ t-shirt, with police have to keep the peace as tensions boiled over from Cathedral Square into Bridge Street in front of onlookers, some of whom are children.

Many who shared the video and commented on it believed it was a recent event, but the Peterborough Telegraph has established that the rally was actually from July 2014.

The PT asked Cambridgeshire police what action was taken at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “This video appears to relate to a demonstration in support of Palestine/Gaza, involving around 200 people, which took place on Cathedral Square, Peterborough, on Sunday, July 27, 2014.

“At about 12.30pm there was a disturbance involving a group of about 20 protesters which was dealt with by officers who were policing the event.

“There were then further disturbances involving protesters in Bridge Street and later on in Broadway and both were dealt with by officers.

“A man reported being assaulted during the incidents but no one was injured.”