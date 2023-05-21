Gavin Elsey has become the fourth city councillor to resign from the Peterborough Conservative Group ahead the first meeting of full council following the local elections.

The Conservatives ended the election period with 30 seats, just one short of an overall majority, but have now been pushed back to 26 seats following a series of resignations.

Cllr Elsey- representative for Wittering ward- has followed Stanground South councillors Cllr Brian Rush and Ray Bisby as well as long-serving Glinton and Castor member Peter Hiller in joining the Peterborough First group as independents in recent days.

Wittering ward Councillor Gavin Elsey following his election in 2021.

Cllr Elsey was first elected in Wittering in 2021 and is not up for election until next May. He previously represented Orton Waterville for ten years between 2008 and 2018 and Orton Longueville briefly between 2018 and 2019.

He is believed to have told media that he is “not willing to compromise his integrity for a political party.”

The group has now grown to eight members, making it the joint-third largest on the council level with the Liberal Democrats.

The group is also made up of Leader Cllr Chris Harper- who resigned from the Conservatives in December 2021- as well as the three Werrington independents, Cllr John Fox, Cllr Judy Fox and Cllr Stephen Lane.

All 60 councillors will meet on Monday evening (May 22) where the council's new structure, including the appointment of a Deputy Leader, Cabinet members and members of the Shareholder Cabinet Committee.

The news is another blow to Council Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, whose term ends at the close of the 2024/25 municipal year after he was elected leader in 2021 for a four-year term.

The resignations will also have to see the appointment of members to the council’s various committees redrawn as they are allocated to groups on a proportional basis.