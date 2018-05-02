Four independents standing for Peterborough City Council elections

Four candidates standing in the Peterborough City Council elections are doing so without the backing of a political party.

The candidates are:

Julian Bray

Julian Bray - Stanground South

Julian, who lives in Park Farm, publishes the Peterborough Tribune blog.

He said he will campaign to re-open council information offices staffed by people; support and seek resources for all campaigns to fight fly-tipping, crimes and anti-social behaviour; challenge “savage cuts” to neighbourhood police resources, challenge “secretive” committee decisions where matters being discussed are “not supportive of Stanground South residents and businesses” and will immediately set up regular councillor one-on-one confidential casework meetings with residents.

Peter Slinger - Fletton & Stanground

Peter Slinger

A year ago Peter was having an operation for bowel cancer but he has now recovered to stand for election.

The conservation architect, who lives in Old Fletton, wants Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money charged by the council on developers undergoing projects in Fletton & Stanground to then be reinvested on infrastructure in the ward.

He also wants Fletton & Stanground to have its own parish council which he says will bring decisions (and money) closer to residents in the ward.

Mohammad Choudhary - Central

Mohammad Choudhary

The former Mayor of Peterborough, who lives in Millfield, is seeking a comeback to the council.

The current chairman of the Muslim Council of Peterborough wants the city to be seen as a place of opportunities for all. Issues he wants to see addressed include: potholes and footpaths being repaired alongside good quality street lighting, progress with the North Westgate development, safeguarding of young people through the Prevent strategy and an emphasis on education and training.

Anthony Lockhart - Gunthorpe

School cleaner Anthony, who lives in Gunthorpe, wants to work alongside fellow independents Cllr Julia Davidson and Cllr Darren Fower on “providing a real solution to speeding cars in the area, poor parking and fly-tipping.”

Anthony Lockhart

He said he is looking into the idea of setting up a Friends of John Clare rec group and has put forward ideas to put more police officers on the beat locally. If elected, he added, he will push for more affordable housing, greater road safety and support for vulnerable families.