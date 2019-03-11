Former Vivacity chief executive to stand for Liberal Democrats in Peterborough City Council elections

The former chief executive of Vivacity has put his name forward as a Liberal Democrat candidate for May’s local elections.

Kevin Tighe left the trust, which runs culture and leisure services in Peterborough, last July after eight years in charge to “explore new challenges”.

Kevin Tighe

One of those is now scratching a long itch to try and become a city councillor when he stands in the Hargate and Hempsted ward on May 2.

The 58-year-old said: “For a long time I have seen the Liberal Democrats being the caring and thoughtful political party. They put the community at the heart of what they do. That’s the sort of politics I want to be involved in.

“I’ve wanted to stand for the last five years, but as chief executive of Vivacity it was not really compatible - partly for the time commitment of the job but also the relationship with the council.

“I have over 30 years’ experience of providing local services and I will bring that expertise into the Lib Dems. But it’s about getting the heart of the community, especially in Hargate and Hempsted, ignited.”

Mr Tighe, who lives in Helpston, has been spending plenty of time with his three young children since leaving Vivacity and doing voluntary work with an academy trust in the city.

Now, his focus is on increased sports provision and tackling fly-tipping and speeding, despite the council he intends to become part of facing an historic funding challenge.

He added: “We can do better and must do better. Peterborough deserves better. It’s no good just saying we are hard done by, we have to sharpen up.”

A third of the 60 seat council is up for re-election in May. The Lib Dems currently hold seven seats, while the Conservatives are the largest party with 31.

All three Hargate and Hempsted seats on the council are currently held by Conservatives.

The seat being contested in May is that of cabinet adviser for commercial strategy and investments Cllr Howard Fuller.

Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group Cllr Nick Sandford said: “Kevin would be a really excellent councillor given his expertise as chief executive of Vivacity. Bringing that sort of expertise into the our group would be really worthwhile.”