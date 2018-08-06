Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage dismisses suggestions he is looking to stand in Peterborough

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has talked down suggestions he is looking to stand for Parliament should a by-election be held in Peterborough.

The city’s Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is to stand trial over allegations she lied about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

Ms Onasanya, who beat pro-Leave Conservative Stewart Jackson at the 2017 General Election, denies the allegations.

It was reported that Mr Farage was looking for a platform to relaunch his political career, with suggestions that Leave-supporting Peterborough may be a potential avenue.

But the MEP told the Daily Telegraph: “The idea that I’m going to stand in Peterborough is utter rubbish.

“I’m not thinking of standing anywhere else... In terms of standing in by-elections I’ve never even suggested it.”

Mr Farage has contested seven elections to the UK Parliament, most recently in South Thanet in 2015 where he came 2,812 votes short of Conservative Craig Mackinlay.

He said last month he would return to full-time campaigning if the Brexit process is not “back on track” by March next year.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: “There will be a leadership contest within UKIP in March next year. If Brexit is not back on track, if we’re not actually going to be leaving and if this Chequers agreement has not been broken, I will very seriously consider putting my name forward to run as leader of UKIP again.

“I can assure any Conservatives listening to this, sitting in marginal seats, who are not prepared to stand up and honour the wishes of the electorate, I will make damn sure in that situation that you all lose your seats.

“Because there are millions of Conservative voters very unhappy indeed.”