Former Peterborough hotel to become flats and houses after plans approved

A former Peterborough hotel will soon become flats and houses after a planning application was approved.

The Da Rosalia Hotel building spans five former houses at 23 to 31 Burghley Road and has a substantial area for car parking at the rear.

Applicant, Satyam Ahuja, sought approval from Peterborough City Council to restore a residential use to the site by converting it into four two-bed flats, two four-bed flats, and two three-bed houses.

City council planners approved the application on Thursday, July 10.

Former Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview

The parking area will be retained for the use of the proposed flats and houses.

It will be reduced to provide 23 parking spaces, refuse and bicycle storage, and to provide amenity spaces for each of the eight dwellings proposed.

The application stated: “This development respects the character and form of the surrounding and assists in improving the quality of the housing stock and the residential environment.”

Previously, the Da Rosalia Hotel provided accommodation for 36 guests and had one owner’s apartment, together with a restaurant and bar.

The hotel building was listed for sale last year for offers in excess of £1.5 million and is now understood to be under new ownership.

The application added: “Given that there is no policy that weighs against this proposal the benefits of a housing lead scheme and a development that seeks to re-use an existing building by far outweigh the cost associated with the loss of a redundant hotel use.

“Furthermore this development is able to be carried out without harm to the amenity of adjoining or surrounding occupiers, the proposed occupiers or impact to the character and appearance of the area which weighs in the application’s favour.”

The local highway authority raised no objections to the plans, but recommended two conditions.

These included plans to be submitted and approved for a cycle shelter and the provision of parking and turning to enable vehicles to enter, turn and leave the site in forward gear and park clear of the public highway.