Former Peterborough councillors honoured

Retired Peterborough City Councillors were honoured at a Town Hall meeting. Long serving former councillors Bella Saltmarsh, Stuart Martin and George Simons were made Honorary Aldermen at the meeting, while the service of June Stokes, Lucia Serluca and Sam Smith was also recognised.

Mr Martin was a Bretton councillor between 1988 and 1992, and again from 2011 until 2019. Mrs Saltmarsh represented the Dogsthorpe ward from 2006 until 2019, and was Deputy Mayor in 2010/11. Mr Simons was Mayor of Peterborough in 2012-13, and represented Stanground from 1986 until 1996, and Paston from 2010 until 2014.

Honorary Aldermen may attend and take part in such civic ceremonies as the Council may from time to time decide, however they have no formal role.