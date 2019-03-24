Former Peterborough council leader seeks comeback as Conservatives release manifesto

The former leader of Peterborough City Council is seeking a political comeback.
Conservative John Peach will stand again in Park ward in May’s local elections after losing his seat to Labour’s Aasiyah Joseph last year.
Mr Peach served as a councillor for 30 years, which included a stint as leader between 2006 and 2009.
He also served a year as Mayor of Peterborough.
Announcing his candidacy, Mr Peach said: “I look forward to standing again in Park ward, and if elected will serve all residents of the Park ward area with a sense of duty and passion our area needs.”
Mr Peach was recently granted Honorary Alderman status in recognition of his long service in local politics.
The Conservatives - who hold 31 of the 60 seats on the council - have now released a list of all their candidates for the council elections on May 2, where a third of the seats are being contested.
Noticeable absentees on the candidate list are cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Sam Smith (Ravensthorpe), cabinet adviser for commercial strategy and investments Cllr Howard Fuller (Hargate & Hempsted) and former cabinet member for culture Lucia Serluca (Fletton & Woodston) who have decided not to stand again.
Hampton Vale representative Cllr Dave King has been deselected.
Cabinet members seeking re-election are: deputy leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (West ward), cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development Cllr Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor) and cabinet adviser Cllr Steve Allen (Eye, Thorney & Newborough).
Former cabinet members Gavin Elsey (Orton Longueville) and June Stokes (Orton Waterville) are also seeking re-election, as is current member for Stanground South Cllr Brian Rush.
The party has also released its manifesto for the local elections. Its plan focuses on:
. Upgrading roads and tackling potholes
. Rolling out superfast 5G broadband
. Investing at the development sites of Fletton Quays and North Westgate to attract new business and jobs
. Protecting parks, nature reserves and wildlife
. Tackling littering, fly-tipping and inconsiderate parking through environmental enforcement teams
. Investing in school facilities
Full list of Conservative candidates
Bretton – Chris Burbage
Central – Khazar Suleman
Dogsthorpe – Hani Mustafa
East – Muhammad Ikram
Eye, Thorney and Newborough – Steve Allen
Fletton and Stanground – Bryan Tyler
Fletton and Woodston – Louise Coles
Glinton and Castor – Peter Hiller
Gunthorpe – Ruta Dalton
Hargate and Hempsted – John Howard
Hampton Vale – Nigel North
North – Haq Nawaz
Orton Longueville – Gavin Elsey
Orton Waterville – June Stokes
Park – John Peach
Paston and Walton – Junaid Bhatti
Ravensthorpe – Angie Fenner
Stanground South – Brian Rush
Werrington – Oliver Allan
West – Wayne Fitzgerald.