Former MP Stewart Jackson confirms he will not be Conservative candidate in Peterborough at next General Election

Former MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson has confirmed he will not stand for the Conservatives in the city at the next General Election.

Outspoken Mr Jackson lost his seat in last June’s election to Labour’s Fiona Onasanya having first won the seat in 2005.

The eurosceptic has since become chief of staff to David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

Writing on Twitter today he said: “Written to @PbConservatives confirming I won’t try 2 be candidate at next General Election.Thanks & good luck 2 new candidate #Peterborough.”

