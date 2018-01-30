Five months of major disruption in Peterborough city centre with new crossing and turning for Bourges Boulevard

Five months of major traffic disruption in Bourges Boulevard are set to begin with works to create a new pedestrian crossing and right-hand turn into the rail station car park.

Construction work will get under way on Monday, February 5 and will also include creating ramped access to the car park.

GV of Bourges Boulevard where the right turn will be. EMN-170322-084129009

The car park will also have new parking spaces created, along with a footpath and verge.

The project is part of the council’s Bourges Boulevard Phase 2 Improvement scheme and is being funded by the Greater Cambridge, Greater Peterborough LEP.

The work is expected to take 23 weeks to complete and motorists are warned to expect disruption during this time.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for growth, said: “The work is being carried out as part of the council’s growth agenda, with a long term view to opening up the future development potential of the site.

“In the short term, it will make it much easier for drivers to enter and exit the car park which is well-used by the public, especially railway commuters.

“There will be disruption while the work is carried out and I would advise motorists who make regular journeys along Bourges Boulevard to bear this in mind.”

Work will be carried out during peak hours with permanent lane closures in place, although these may be removed at weekends. There will always be at least one lane operating in each direction in Bourges Boulevard.

Certain work such as carriageway surfacing will be completed at night in order to minimise disruption and all full road closures will be carried out at night.

The Network Rail car park will remain open to motorists throughout the work.