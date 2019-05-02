Fiona Onasanya’s time as Peterborough MP in pictures

Fiona Onasanya was elected as Peterborough MP on July 6 2017.

Her chapter as MP for the city came to an end last night - less than two years after dramatically winning the seat - and three months after she was given a jail sentence at The Old Bailey

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya at the PTUC protest

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya with staff at the opening of the Helping Hands home care offices at Lower Bridge Street.

Peterborough Regional College learning resource centre opening by MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya with (l to r) local author Eva Jordan, CEO Terry Jones and LRC Manager Louise Auckland

Labour party meeting at Gladstone Community Centre with MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya

