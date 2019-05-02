Elections 2017. The count at the East of England Arena.Fiona Onasanya the new MP for Peterborough EMN-170906-121444009

Fiona Onasanya’s time as Peterborough MP in pictures

Fiona Onasanya was elected as Peterborough MP on July 6 2017.

Her chapter as MP for the city came to an end last night - less than two years after dramatically winning the seat - and three months after she was given a jail sentence at The Old Bailey

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya at the PTUC protest

Fiona Onasanya - her time as Peterborough MP in pictures

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya with staff at the opening of the Helping Hands home care offices at Lower Bridge Street. EMN-180110-223658009

Fiona Onasanya - her time as Peterborough MP in pictures

Peterborough Regional College learning resource centre opening by MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya with (l to r) local author Eva Jordan, CEO Terry Jones and LRC Manager Louise Auckland EMN-170210-130634009

Fiona Onasanya - her time as Peterborough MP in pictures

Labour party meeting at Gladstone Community Centre with MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya EMN-180403-205759009

Fiona Onasanya - her time as Peterborough MP in pictures

