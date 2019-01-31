Finance chief sacked for raising funding concerns at Peterborough’s mayoral authority was right to do so - says his replacement

The chief financial officer sacked for raising funding concerns at Peterborough’s mayoral authority was right to do so - according to his replacement.

Karl Fenlon was sacked last November after being accused by metro mayor James Palmer of making “misleading” statements.

Mayor James Palmer

Mr Fenlon, the fifth person to hold the role since the combined authority was set up in March 2017, had cast doubt over whether major projects such as the University of Peterborough could be achieved within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s budget during questioning by councillors.

Mr Fenlon’s replacement Noel O’Neill was confirmed at yesterday’s combined authority board meeting. Mr O’Neill had been acting as interim financial officer since Mr’s Fenlon dismissal.

And in his first speech to the board he admitted that he thought his predecessor had been right to raise concerns over the funding of projects.

He said: “Karl Fenlon was right to say what he did, and his comments about funding were accurate.

Noel O'Neill

“The figures Karl showed in November were for 20 primary projects, and he was right to raise the concerns that he did because the numbers that were in the budget at that time made no sense.

“We now have a new budget for 2019/20 that will be presented to the board shortly. It will clearly demonstrate what the authority can, and more importantly cannot, fund.”

Mayor Palmer has been criticised both for his dismissal of Mr Fenlon and for the departure of the combined authority’s former chief executive Martin Whiteley, who left his role last August with a pay-out of £94,500, despite the mayor claiming he had resigned.

But the mayor hit back at his critics at yesterday’s meeting, stating: “I have been very heavily and unfairly attacked in the press for my dismissal of Karl Fenlon, just as I was when I paid £94,500 to former chief executive officer Martin Whiteley.

Karl Fenlon

“But I can report to the board today that more than 26 times that amount has now gone through this authority in return since then, and I am very proud of that.”

Mr Whiteley received the payout - nearly six months of his annual salary - after the mayor had undertaken more than £11,000 of independent legal advice.

After Mr Fenlon was dismissed the combined authority said he would receive a month’s pay - approximately £12,500 - without having to work another day.

But that was refuted by Mayor Palmer yesterday. He said: “Mr Fenlon has been paid nothing, and nothing is owed to Mr Fenlon.”

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service

RELATED

Sacked finance chief at Peterborough’s mayoral authority receives £12,500 without having to work another day

Public don’t care about former chief’s £94,500 payout says Peterborough metro’s mayor

Why has Peterborough’s Mayoral authority had such a large turnover of senior staff in just 2 years?