Final say for Local Plan

Residents can have their say on the final stage of Peterborough’s Local Plan which has gone out to consultation until Wednesday, February 20.

This is the final formal stage in the production of the Local Plan, which sets out the council’s planning policies for growth and regeneration of Peterborough and the surrounding villages up to 2036.

Following the consultation the Local Plan, alongside the public’s response to the proposals, will be sent to the Secretary of State for the Department for Communities and Local Government early this year.

The Planning Inspectorate will then examine the plan.

You can read and comment on the plan and view all supporting documents on the council’s website at http://consult.peterborough.gov.uk/portal/planning/peterborough/lp16/ps/plp16_ps.

Copies of the plan are also available in local libraries and can be sent to: Local Plan Consultation, Growth and Regeneration, Sustainable Growth Strategy, Town Hall, Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HF.