Final list of MEP candidates Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents can vote for revealed

The final list of MEP candidates Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents can vote for has been revealed.

Unless the Brexit impasse in the UK is resolved, meaning European Parliament elections are not needed, voting takes place on the Thursday, May 23 with results then verified that night before being counted on the Sunday in line with the rest of the country. The process in Peterborough will take place at the Town Hall.

Unlike parliamentary elections, where constituents elect a single MP to represent them through the First Past the Post system, European elections are run through a proportional representation system, with parties winning a proportion of the available seats which they fill through a list of candidates they submit before the vote.

The candidates are ranked in preference order, so a party winning three seats will select the three candidates at the top of its list.

MEPs represent regions (i.e. the East of England for Peterborough) rather than smaller constituencies.

There are seven seats which are up for grabs, so parties will select up to seven candidates on their lists.

Currently in our region UKIP and the Conservatives both have three MEPs, while Labour has one.

The list of candidates is below in the order they will be selected from the party list:

Change UK The Independent Group

Emma Taylor, Neil Carmichael, Bhavna Joshi, Michelle de Vries, Amanda Gummer, Thomas Graham, Roger Casale.

Conservative and Unionist Party

Geoffrey Charles Van Orden, John Christopher Flack, Joe Rich, Thomas Rhys Hughes McLaren, Joel Ralph Charles, Wazz Mughal, Thomas Roger Smith.

English Democrats

Robin Charles Tilbrook, Charles Jeremy Vickers, Bridget Lee Vickers, Paul Kevin Wiffen.

Labour Party

Alex Mayer, Chris Vince, Sharon Taylor, Alvin Shum, Anna Smith, Adam Scott, Javeria Hussain.

Liberal Democrats

Barbara Ann Gibson, Lucy Kathleen Nethsingha, Fionna Margaret Ruth Tod, Stephen John Robinson, Sandy Walkington, Marie Clare Goldman, Jules Ewart.

The Brexit Party

Richard James Tice, Michael Eric Heaver, June Alison Mummery, Paul Joseph Hearn, Priscilla Mary Huby, Sean Robert John Lever, Edmund John Fordham.

The Green Party of England and Wales

Catherine Rowett, Rupert Read, Martin Schmierer, Fiona Radic, Paul Jeater, Pallavi Devulapalli, Jeremy Caddick.

UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Stuart John Agnew, Paul Oakley, Elizabeth Eirwen Jones, William Ashpole, Alan Graves, John Richard Wallace, John Whitby.

Independent

Attilia Csordas