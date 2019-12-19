Fenland MP Steve Barclay to lose job as Brexit Secretary as department wound up

Have your say

The MP representing large parts of Fenland is to lose his Cabinet role after it was announced his department is due to be wound up.

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay will no longer be Brexit Secretary when the Department for Exiting the European Union closes on January 31 to coincide with the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Barclay, a Leave supporter, has held the role for 13 months after the resignations of predecessors Dominic Raab and David Davis.

He was previously a Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care and Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

He also served as a Government Whip for 11 months.

The Conservative MP was first elected in May 2010 and was comfortably re-elected in this month's General Election.