Fenland MP Steve Barclay keeps job as Brexit Secretary after Boris Johnson Cabinet cull

Fenland MP Steve Barclay has kept his job as Brexit Secretary after a cull of Cabinet ministers from new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The MP for North East Cambridgeshire was chosen for the role last November after the resignation of Dominic Raab.

And despite Mr Johnson replacing a record 17 ministers in an hour, Mr Barclay was one who kept his job.

He tweeted: “I’m deeply honoured that Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has asked me to continue in my role as #Brexit Secretary. It is time to energise the country to get Brexit delivered by October 31.”