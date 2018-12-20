Eyes of the nation will be on Peterborough seat if by-election called

The “eyes of the nation” will be on Peterborough should a by-election be held following the guilty verdict of city MP Fiona Onasanya yesterday for perverting the course of justice.

That was the verdict of leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Peterborough City Council, Cllr Nick Sandford.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya departs by taxi from the Old Bailey in central London after she was found guilty of perverting the course of justice following a retrial for lying to police to avoid a speeding charge. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Peterborough voted by 61 per cent to 39 to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, but Brexiteer MP Stewart Jackson surprisingly lost hit seat to Ms Onasanya a year later by 607 votes.

Conservative Mr Jackson had held the seat for 12 years having taken over from Labour’s Helen Clark, reflecting Peterborough’s reputation as a swing seat.

Any by-election could be held just before the UK leaves the EU, adding to the intrigue.

If a by-election is held, the known candidates so far are Paul Bristow (Conservative) and Beki Sellick (Lib Dem).

Ms Sellick tweeted after yesterday’s verdict: “I demand better for Peterborough and I offer myself as an honest alternative MP.” UKIP said it will be revealing the name of its candidate very soon.

