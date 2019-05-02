Ex-Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya not entitled to ‘golden goodbye’ payment after being kicked out of Parliament

Former MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya will not be entitled to a ‘golden goodbye’ payment after being kicked out of Parliament.

Miss Onasanya was removed from the seat yesterday (Wednesday) after 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent) signed a Recall Petition to get rid of her - nearly three times the 10 per cent threshold needed.

Fiona Onasanya. Photo: Terry Harris

This was the first time in British politics a sitting MP has been removed by their constituents in this way.

The Recall Petition was triggered after the former MP was jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice.

A jury unanimously convicted the MP of lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017.

Ms Onasanya, who only served four weeks in prison, was expelled by Labour the day after her conviction.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that Ms Onasanya, who was on a salary of £79,468, is not entitled to loss of office or winding-up payments as she did not lose her seat at a general election.

These payments allow MPs to continue to claim for accommodation rental payments and salary for two months.

An IPSA spokesperson confirmed that the body will cover the costs of making Ms Onasanya’s staff redundant, but that the MP “would not receive any money herself”.

However, Ms Onasanya will be entitled to a pension for her time in the Commons, although this will be limited due to the fact she was an MP for less than two years.

RELATED

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya KICKED OUT by constituents after successful Recall Petition