Ex-Peterborough Council leader Dennis Jones releases statement on 'white trash' comment after resignation

Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones has apologised after he appeared to call Rotherham grooming gang victims "white trash".

Independent Peterborough city councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, who resigned from the Labour Party in May over bullying accusations, took to social media on September 3 to share an apparent exchange of messages between herself and Cllr Jones, which she said took place on August 8.

Cllr Blakemore-Creedon said she had messaged Cllr Jones: "I care about safety and why should immigration put women's safety at risk".

Cllr Jones appeared to respond: "Oh so white British cops f***ing poor white trash in Rotherham is OK, is it? Get a f***ing grip Daisy. You are aiming for populist votes and attention.

"Forgive me but you are bright enough to know what you are doing and, politically, I wish you no luck at all. But you know what you are setting out to do."

Cllr Jones has since apologised for his language and confirmed his resignation from the council.

He said: "I have decided that it is in the best interests of Peterborough City Council that I resign as council leader immediately whilst the Labour Party conducts its investigation.

"With regard to the topic discussed, let me be absolutely clear: vile perpetrators of sexual abuse must face the full force of the law, and we must all continue to fight for victims of such abhorrent crimes to get the justice they deserve.

"In trying to assert this view, I used language which some who wrongly dismiss or choose to ignore such evil crimes commonly use to minimise such criminality. In doing so, I was intending to discredit this completely wrong characterisation and highlight the need to stand up for victims of such crimes.

"I apologise wholeheartedly for some of the language used in these messages, which was clearly inappropriate, and for any offence I may have caused as a result."

It is understood that The Labour Party suspended Cllr Jones pending an investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party expects the highest standards from our members and our elected representatives. The language used here was inappropriate and swift action has been taken, in line with our rules and procedures. We cannot comment further while an investigation is ongoing."

The post from Cllr Blakemore-Creedon showing a screenshot of the alleged interaction generated significant engagement on social media.

Cllr Blakemore-Creedon claimed that victims of grooming gangs had reached out to her directly since sharing the exchange of messages.

"This isn’t about point-scoring or politics, it’s about people’s safety, dignity, and lived experiences. And no one should ever feel silenced when those values are dismissed so casually," she said.

Conservative group leader on Peterborough City Council, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, labelled Cllr Jones' remarks "deeply offensive and unacceptable".

An extraordinary full council meeting will be called as soon as reasonably possible to appoint a new council leader, according to Peterborough City Council.

Cllr Jones remains a councillor and will serve as an independent.