Every article on Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya Recall Petition since result was announced

Yesterday (Wednesday) saw now former MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya lose her seat after a Recall Petition easily met the 10 per cent threshold to remove her.

The Recall Petition was triggered by Ms Onasanya being jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice.

The notice of the Recall Petition being pinned outside the Town Hall

The Peterborough Telegraph has extensively covered this historic event - the first time a Recall Petition has been successful in the UK - since the result was announced.

In case you have missed any, here is every article we have published so far:

