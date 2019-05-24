EU citizens turned away from Peterborough polling stations ‘for not completing registration form’

European-born voters were turned away from polling stations in Peterborough yesterday, with the city council stating they had not completed the required registration form.

EU citizens across the UK reported yesterday that they were unable to vote in the European elections despite registering to cast a ballot.

A polling station in the car park at House of Feasts in Eye

They had to be registered to vote and also complete what is known as a UC1 form, a declaration that they are casting their European elections ballot in the UK.

EU citizens claimed they had returned the form before the May 7 deadline but were turned away and told they were not eligible to vote.

The Electoral Commission released a statement yesterday saying it understood the “frustration” of those citizens who were struggling to vote.

It said filling in the form was a requirement of EU law and that the legal process “could be made for easier for citizens”.

But it added: “The very short notice from the Government of the UK’s participation in these elections impacted on the time available for awareness of this process amongst citizens, and for citizens to complete the process.”

Asked if EU citizens voting in Peterborough had been turned away yesterday, a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “Yes, we have had reports of European electors being unable to vote at polling stations.

“This was because they had not completed the requisite registration form in order to vote in this country for these elections.”