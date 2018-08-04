Electoral scheme in city was ‘well run’

A pilot scheme for postal and proxy voters in Peterborough was well run, according to an Electoral Commission report.

However, the independent body, which oversees elections in the UK, was not able to draw firm conclusions on the scheme’s impact.

The pilot carried out during May’s local elections consisted of a leaflet in postal ballot packs with additional information on postal voting and what voters should do if they were concerned about electoral fraud.

A sample of voters were also contacted by the returning officer to check they had applied for a postal vote. Residents voting as proxies were required to show identification at polling stations.

Craig Westwood, director of communications and research at the Electoral Commission, said: “We welcome measures that could provide voters with greater confidence in the security of voting by post or when appointing a proxy to cast a vote on their behalf.”