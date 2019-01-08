Dozens of Peterborough properties leased from landlords to council help families off housing register - but scheme on hold

More than 30 properties have been leased from landlords to Peterborough City Council to help get families off the housing register, but the authority has been forced to put the scheme on hold.

The scheme was heavily publicised last year with landlords of private properties given the option to lease them to the authority for five years, with guaranteed rent. The council would take on responsibility for maintaining the home and would look to move tenants in from its housing register.

So far under the scheme 35 properties have been leased to the council, all of which are currently occupied.

However, the council is currently not taking on new properties as the officer leading the project is currently not in work.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We can confirm that the private landlord scheme is still live. However, the officer originally involved with the project is not in work currently and we are not taking on new properties until we have a permanent solution in place.

“In the meantime another officer is dealing with properties involved in the scheme and existing enquiries from prospective landlords who will be contacted in due course to discuss their specific arrangements.

“Landlords already involved with the scheme can still contact us on 01733 864064 and their enquiry will be dealt with.”

