Doubts cast on funding for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire core projects

Board members at Peterborough’s mayoral authority have cast doubts on funding for 12 core projects, including the A47 dualling and the University of Peterborough.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority meeting, Cllr Lewis Herbert said: “At our last meeting in January I expressed my disappointment with a report that had questionable accuracy of the predicted outcomes contained within it.

“I now have very serious concerns whether these 12 priority projects will have sufficient funding to keep them all going, especially the A47 dualling.

“I look at this latest report and everything has either been given a green or yellow ‘light’ next to it, indicating the project is running smoothly, and that everything is okay.

“I want to know what criteria the project managers have used to determine what gets a green light?”

Chief financial officer Noel O’Neill said board members had been given details of the 12 core planning projects, but that looking at the budgets in isolation did not give a full picture of whether the authority could afford to complete the projects.