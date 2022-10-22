News you can trust since 1948
Does Peterborough really want Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss as prime minister?- The Peterborough Telegraph finds out

The Peterborough Telegraph is asking its readers if they really want Boris Johnson to return as prime minister.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Boris Johnson is widely reported to be planning an unlikely political comeback after resigning as prime minister in July.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has been very vocal in his support for Johnson- telling Sky News “As far as I’m concerned I will listen to my constituents and their message was ‘bring back Boris.’”

The Peterborough Telegraph now launched its own poll to see if its readers really do want Johnson to return.

To cast your vote you can vote in the Twitter poll embedded in this article or visit @Peterboroughtel on Twitter.

