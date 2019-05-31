Defiant Boris Johnson tells Peterborough Conservatives they will stop Jeremy Corbyn from winning power

Boris Johnson delivered a rallying cry to Conservative Party members in Peterborough today by promising they will never allow Jeremy Corbyn and his "cadre of krypto-Communist, Hugo Chavez admiring, anti-Semitism condoning, apologists for the Kremlin" from winning power.

The frontrunner to become the next Conservative leader joined the party's by-election candidate Paul Bristow today (Friday) ahead of the vote to choose Peterborough's next MP.

Paul Bristow and Boris Johnson at the Bretton Centre

In a speech captured on video, Mr Johnson said: "If we want a governing party that can deliver on the promises that we made to the British people then you've got to vote for Paul Bristow and the Conservative Party, because we are the party that is going to take Britain out of the European Union and deliver on that pledge.

"We are the party that's going to get on with sensible, moderate, one nation Conservative policies which are all about supporting the wealth creators, championing the business community of our country and making sure that they are in a position to deliver the revenues that will pay for fantastic healthcare, fantastic education and everything else that makes this a fantastic country to live in.

"That's the vital symmetry at the heart of our beliefs that Jeremy Corbyn simply does not understand.

"The third thing we're going to do is make sure that Jeremy Corbyn and his cadre of krypto-Communist, Hugo Chavez admiring, anti-Semitism condoning, apologists for the Kremlin, never get anywhere near the keys of Downing Street."

Boris Johnson at the Bretton Centre

Hugo Chavez is the former left-wing President of Venezuela.

The by-election is being held on Thursday, June 6 after Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be removed by her constituents under a Recall Petition.

The petition was signed by 19,261 of her constituents (27.64 per cent), passing the 10 per cent threshold needed to trigger a by-election.

All of the candidates can be viewed on the Peterborough Telegraph's website.

The video was taken by Alex Yip.