Councillor says extra £2 million funding for Peterborough's Cygnet Bridge is ‘uncontroversial’

The footbridge will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment in Peterborough

Progress on a major Peterborough footbridge project was discussed at a combined authority meeting on January 24.

Cygnet Bridge, which will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment, had an initial cost of £6.3 million, with contributions from both the city council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

However, the city council asked the CPCA to provide additional funding of £2 million so that construction could start this year.

The planned new bridge across the Nene

Reasonings for the additional funding, which will bring the total project cost to £8.3 million, include complex design modifications and ‘significantly higher’ costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected.

Following CPCA’s approval of the additional funding, the authority’s transport and infrastructure committee discussed the latest progress on the bridge at a meeting in Huntingdon.

During the meeting, Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “I’d like to thank the investment committee and the board for agreeing to the additional money because costs went up in the project.

“It’s a very important bridge which will link the two growth areas together. Both the Embankment where the university is and also Fletton Quays.

“It’s key for active travel in the area for cyclists and pedestrians, otherwise they are walking on a very dangerous, small-ish pavement on a busy road.”

The project has drawn criticism from Peterborough residents, with some questioning the need for the bridge and its value for money.

Councillor Sam Wakeford, vice chair of the transport and infrastructure committee, said: “This isn’t a controversial use of money, it looks great value and what construction projects aren’t increasing in cost from previous projections?

“Obviously it’s critical we manage funding as efficiently as we can but I think this is quite uncontroversial and will deliver significant benefits, so I’m pleased to support it.”

CPCA Mayor Dr Nik Johnson added that he is “proud and supportive” of the project, which now has an expected completion date of spring/summer 2026.

Peterborough City Council hopes the bridge will assist in creating a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.

The government’s Towns Fund pledged £2 million towards the bridge, while the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will now contribute £5.4 million and the remainder will be paid for by Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget.