Yet more repairs needed at homeless accommodation in St Michael’s Gate

Last year St Michael’s Gate residents used a public meeting to highlight a number of issues on the estate, including cold and damp homes and a lack of gas heating.

Since then new boilers and heating systems have been installed in the homes, brought about by the city council and paid for by the Local Enterprise Advice Partnership (LEAP) fund.

Residents of St Michael's Gate and nearby estates protesting against the evictions

Back in February 2017 the PT revealed that the council had handed an enforcement notice to Stef & Philips due to complaints about damp and mould at one of the homes because of inefficient heating and ventilation issues.

Stef & Philips said it had “inherited numerous disrepair problems from the previous managing agent” and had begun making repairs before being instructed to do so by the council.

Further concerns were then raised in January 2018. Subsequent inspections from housing enforcement officers led to repairs to windows and doors, as well as some electrical and external works.

Now, the council has admitted all of the windows at the properties need replacing in the near future.

After it was suggested to him the properties had not been kept to a high enough standard, cabinet member for housing Cllr Allen said: “That’s a fair proposition.

“We have been fulfilling our needs for the tenants by replacing boilers and things like that.

“The premises will now be in much better condition.”

Asked if enforcement action could have been considered against Stef & Philips, Cllr Allen said he was new to the role so could not have made that decision, but added: “It’s a pertinent point.”

The cabinet member did accept, though, that lessons had been learned and that the council was making sure it purchased homes which came onto the market. “As a council we need to be nimble and keep an eye on opportunities that arise. We need to be on it straight away and we are.”

Cllr Allen also stated he was not aware of Stef & Philips being interested in any further city properties. The Peterborough Telegraph attempted to contact Stef & Philips before going to press.