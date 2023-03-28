Work is to begin on a new car park for the city’s Regional Pool, Peterborough City Council has revealed.

The 128-space car park will be built on the open field just east of the existing pool and south of Bishop’s Road and is expected to be open by September.

The area of the Embankment that the car park will be built on.

The council has now reversed this decision, however, and will be building on the original site. A reason for the decision has not been given at this stage.

The car park itself will be temporary, intended to be there for no longer than five years.

In order to allow the space to return to the state it is now after that period, the car park would be surfaced with grasscrete and porous asphalt.

Tree planting will take place on the north and west boundary and hedge planting on the southern boundary of the car park to soften the appearance.

A map showing the area of the new car park.

Documents state that the car park will be used whilst “an emerging embankment masterplan is being prepared to consider the use of the area and the university campus addresses parking provision in a more strategic way.”

Work is expected to start in April, with the build taking place over the summer months.

In the meantime, eight disabled bays have been retained outside the building - the same as previously provided - and an additional 20 spaces have been located at the coach drop-off point for customer use.

There are also temporary parking passes available for gym members, swim academy members and the athletics club to use at the nearby Bishop’s Road and Car Haven car parks.

The pool has been without a designated car park since February when the site was closed and handed over to ARU Peterborough to build its new Phase Three teaching building and ‘Living Lab.’

Cambridge-based company Coulson & Sons has been awarded the building contract for the project worth £801,000.

The total project approved is up to a value of £1,008,000 and will be funded by a grant already received by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, with the other half coming from the council itself.

Deputy Leader Steve Allen said: “As part of the advance planning for the closure of the Regional Pool car park, planning permission was secured for temporary replacement parking at a nearby location. However, at the time planning permission was granted, it was deemed unnecessary to provide additional parking as there was ample existing parking in other car parks nearby.