Two separate traveller encampments set up in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

Two traveller encampments have been set up in Orton Goldhay.

One group of travellers has pitched up in Medworth. A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We have gone through the full court process, obtained a summons and will look at carrying out an eviction this week.”

A second encampment has been set up in Mandeville. A council spokesman said: “The first notice has been issued and has expired. We are now awaiting a court date to get a summons.”

He added: “In both cases we will carry out a review of security measures at the sites and clean up any waste.”