Tributes to former Peterborough city councillor of ‘absolute integrity’

Tributes have been paid to a former city councillor who has passed away.

Dad of six John Knowles was a long-serving councillor for Paston who represented Labour before later sitting as an independent.

John was 72 and had had a heart valve replacement last July but never fully recovered.

His funeral service will be at Peterborough Crematorium at 11.30 am on Friday, June 28.

Friends of John said in a statement: “John was a man of absolute integrity, a friend to those in need who would fight for his principles without fear or favour. In a world in which politics and politicians are rightly distrusted as never before, John represented the highest standards of public service. He was never a member of the ‘me generation’ but exemplified a tradition of public service that is all too rare today.

“John never sought publicity for the countless little victories he chalked up on behalf of the weak, the defenceless and the vulnerable. He didn’t need to.”

Former city councillor Jo Johnson said: “He was my best friend and there whenever I needed him.”