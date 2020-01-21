Tributes paid to former Mayor of Peterborough

Tributes have been paid to a former Mayor of Peterborough who has passed away.

John Bartlett, who was also an Honorary Alderman of the city and a parish councillor in Thorney, died at the weekend.

John Bartlett

The former Conservative and independent city councillor represented Eye and Thorney for many years and was the city’s First Citizen in 1999/2000.

Cllr John Holdich, leader of the council, said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of friend and former councillor John Bartlett at the weekend. My wife Barbara and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Jean, children and his whole family.

“John was passionate about everything he did and was a genuine, well-respected councillor and colleague. He knew every inch of his ward and would go out of his way to help others.

“John wasn’t a political machine, he strove to do what he was elected to do - to help others - and it was a sad day when he retired from local government. Even then he continued to give back to the community as a member of the parish council and in many other ways.

“John should rightly be remembered as a family man and as a first class ward councillor who gave so much of his time to improving the lives of the people he represented.”

Thorney Parish Council said: “The councillors of Thorney parish were shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely death of John Bartlett, who has been chairman of the council for the past eight years.

“John was a much respected member of the community, and many residents may be unaware of his involvement in many aspects of the village, including Thorney Abbey, the Duke of Bedford School governors, Church Street Community Centre and the Parochial Church Council. He will be greatly missed.

“All the councillors extend their deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.”