Tribute paid to former Mayor of Peterborough

A tribute has been paid to a former Mayor of Peterborough who has passed away.
John Bartlett, who was also an Honorary Alderman of the city and a parish councillor in Thorney, died at the weekend.
The former Conservative and independent city councillor represented Eye and Thorney for many years and was the city’s First Citizen in 1999/2000.
Cllr John Holdich, leader of the council, said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of friend and former councillor John Bartlett at the weekend. My wife Barbara and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Jean, children and his whole family.
“John was passionate about everything he did and was a genuine, well-respected councillor and colleague. He knew every inch of his ward and would go out of his way to help others.
“John wasn’t a political machine, he strove to do what he was elected to do - to help others - and it was a sad day when he retired from local government. Even then he continued to give back to the community as a member of the parish council and in many other ways.
“John should rightly be remembered as a family man and as a first class ward councillor who gave so much of his time to improving the lives of the people he represented.”