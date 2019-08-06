These are 14 of Peterborough’s buildings listed as ‘historic’ as residents asked for new suggestions

Peterborough City Council is looking to update its local list of historic buildings and is asking residents for assistance.

The council’s local list identifies historic buildings, spaces and features that are valued by the local community and give the area a distinctive identity. If a building is placed on the local list its historic significance will be taken into account with any future planning applications involving it. When assessing planning applications it will be presumed that it is important to conserve its historic significance and this will be balanced against other material considerations. The council would particularly like to hear from anyone aware of buildings, structures and sites with a link to the city’s railway heritage. Peterborough was transformed by the arrival of railways in the 19th century and it is hoped this unique legacy can be preserved as the city continues to grow and flourish. Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, said: “We already have an extensive local list encompassing 230 buildings. However, we want to extend it, open it up to the public and get as much feedback as possible. There may be buildings and features out there which have a unique significance we are not aware of. So we are interested to hear from anyone who can help us.” Being on the local list is not the same as being a listed building. Inclusion on the local list will not affect permitted development rights, however, a council can consider introducing an Article 4 direction to remove some or all permitted development rights. Applications for planning permission for works affecting items on the local list will need to show how the significance of the asset has been taken into consideration in the design of the proposed works. For more information about the local list or if you know of an historic building you would like to see included, email builtenvironment@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01773 864487.

