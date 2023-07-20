Residents have expressed their shock after an advertisement was placed over the top of a recently completed mural on the side of a Peterborough home.

The mural on the side of the property on the corner of Gladstone Street and Bright Street depicts well-known public speaker and charity worker Unspoken Atiq embracing his father along with the words “Hello My Beautiful People and was completed in May by street artist Nathan Murdoch.

It is estimated that around 50 cars per minute pass by it close to Bourges Boulevard.

This week, however, a number of residents noticed that an advert for Zest- Route to Learning- a charity that offers support to people with autism and their families- has been placed over the top of the mural.

Artist Nathan Murdoch confirmed that the advert was put on the wall by the owners of the house in between him gaining permission for the mural and it being painted.

It was removed for the paining process and has now been put back up, covering up the word my, giving the appearance that the mural now reads “Hello Beautiful People.”

Nathan has since posted on his Facebook page: “The wall has a new edition… this time it’s not tags, thoughts?

The advert over the mural on Gladstone Street.

"So, this sign went up in between gaining permissions and me painting it. It was removed when painting but has now been put back up. Even without the mural, I don’t think it fits the aesthetic.

“The owner of the building has put the sign up. As you can see from when I got permissions, this sign was not up but it was marked for the mural.”