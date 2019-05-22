Senior Peterborough City Council officer made redundant after restructure

A senior officer at Peterborough City Council has been made redundant after a restructure at the authority.

Annette Joyce, service director for environment and economy, growth and regeneration, will leave her role at the end of June.

She joined the council in October 2006 as its first city centre director.

Since then she has held a number of roles including taking on responsibility for: parking and parking enforcement, CCTV, markets, city centre management, events, the tourism and visitor economy, marketing and communications, environmental health, trading standards, health and safety and partnership arrangements with the culture and leisure trust Vivacity.

In her current role she has been delivering the changeover of waste and cleaning service - such as bin collections - from private firm Amey to a council-run company.

The council said Ms Joyce will receive a redundancy payment “based on an employee’s contractual entitlement”, which has yet to be finalised.

Her salary was £75,199 back in 2015. The PT has asked the council what it is now.

Ms Joyce’s redundancy follows a restructure which led to a shared senior management team between the city council and Cambridgeshire County Council, aside from the role of chief financial officer.

This resulted in the creation of a new executive director for place and economy role which has seen the appointment of Steve Cox.

A council spokeswoman said: “Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council secured agreement at the start of 2019 for a new shared senior management structure to continue to share best practice, resources and improve financial efficiency for taxpayers across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

“As a result of this senior director roles have changed across both councils. These changes caused a review of the role of the service director - environment and economy, growth and regeneration post.

“As a result of this review and in consultation with the post holder, it was agreed that the remaining functions could successfully be realigned to other functions within the council.”

Wendi Ogle-Welbourn, deputy chief executive for Peterborough City Council, said: “I would like to thank Annette for the many years of service that she has given to the council.

“Annette has overseen much change in the city over the last 12 years, including helping to build the city centre economy. We’d like to thank Annette for her time and efforts over this time.”

