Rough sleepers set up tents at Stanley Rec and Cardea in Peterborough

Rough sleepers have set up tents at Stanley Rec and Cardea.

Peterborough City Council said it has been offering support to the rough sleepers and will continue to do so.

People living in tents at Cardea EMN-190519-082303009

A spokeswoman said the Stanley Rec encampment, off Crawthorne Road, had been cleared since last Wednesday, although the Peterborough Telegraph spotted it still there on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said: “Peterborough City Council rough sleeper outreach officers were aware of an encampment at Stanley Road recreation ground and visited the site daily as part of our outreach.

“As part of our work with rough sleepers we made an offer of accommodation. Since last Wednesday the tents have now been cleared and all of the occupants are engaging with services to help them find suitable accommodation.”

The spokeswoman added that a rough sleeper who has set up a tent by the entrance into Cardea has been offered supported and accommodation.