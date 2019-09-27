Road closure extended as demolition works to Grade II listed building continue

A road closure to allow for demolition work in Wisbech High Street has been extended until Sunday.

The High Street was temporarily closed on Monday as Fenland District Council continued to demolish the derelict building at 11-12 High Street.

Investigations had revealed that two walls behind the main façade were structurally unsafe and at risk of collapse. Therefore, work is being carried out on the removal of a cross beam and careful dismantling of parts of the chimney stack along with some sections of the front facade in order to remove the immediate risks and reduce the heights of all unsupported brickwork.

Work will continue over the weekend to ensure it is completed as quickly and safely as possible, with the road expected to re-open as soon as the works are completed.

The council said: “Whilst it is regrettable that further works are required, the safety of the public remains of paramount importance and therefore these works will aim to create as little disruption as possible.”

A diversion is in place and businesses remain open as usual with pedestrian access maintained.

The council, which owns the Grade II listed building, purchased the property from its previous owner late last year in order to save it from further dilapidation and bring it back into use as part of its £1.9 million National Lottery Heritage-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

Plans have been drawn up with a developer to regenerate the site with new flats and shops and, once completed, the properties will help to transform the look of Wisbech High Street.