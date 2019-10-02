Rhubarb Bridge roadworks to continue into 2020 as Peterborough council calls a halt over Christmas

Works at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough are to continue into 2020 after the city council decided to halt the project over the Christmas period.

The scheme at the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park was due to finish by the end of 2019 but may now stretch into February.

The council said it now anticipates spending a “small amount” to delay the works, which will see the bridge repaired, a new lane of traffic added at the roundabout and pedestrian crossings installed across the slip roads.

However, a spokesman for the authority said the exact amount of extra spend is unknown at this stage.

The council insists the project is being put on hold from mid-November until the new year to reduce disruption during the Christmas shopping period and not because of the discovery of two underground cables which need to be removed.

The spokesman said the cable removal work will be carried out during the ‘downtime period’ by UK Power Networks and Vodafone, adding: “This is not expected to cause any disruption.”

Drivers have been frustrated by the lengthy delays since the works began in January, and Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth and economic development, said halting the project over Christmas will “offer motorists some respite from the disruption”.

He added: “Although this puts the completion date back by a few weeks, the benefit this brings to people navigating this part of the city, both residents and those coming to our city to shop or visit family or friends, makes it worthwhile.”

The project was due to cost £5.5 million, of which the council is paying £1.65 million and the Government £3.85 million. The bridge was originally due to be demolished until campaigners forced a U-turn from the council.