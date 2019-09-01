Residents take action after travellers leave Peterborough park

Residents have taken action after travellers left a park in Peterborough.

A large trench was built at the access point in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, according to city councillor Julie Howell, although it appears to have now been filled in by the city council which has also installed bollards.

The effort by locals was taken after the travellers departed on Friday evening having been served a court eviction notice by the council.

More than a dozen caravans had pitched up on Sunday, August 18 and failed to move before the threat of eviction.

RELATED: Court grants Peterborough council eviction notice to move on travellers

Residents living in the area have spoken about the impact the group has had on the neighbourhood, while police put in extra patrols after a number of incidents were raised with them.

Cllr Howell, a Green Party representative for Orton Waterville, said the process to move unauthorised encampments takes around 10 days.

She added: “Ten days can be a very long time if the encampment happens to be situated where it impedes normal daily life for the rest of the community, as has been the situation twice in Beckingham over this summer.

“Once the encampment had moved on (and they did so at a time agreed with the council) residents immediately dug a trench to prevent further access, and who can blame them?

“The council was quick to create additional defences just hours after the site was vacated. Questions are being asked as to why this site was insufficiently defended and why the rest of the green space in Peterborough isn’t already defended against vehicular access when it seems this is the only way to deter unauthorised encampments.”

Cllr Howell said the travellers have now moved to Clayton in Orton Goldhay.